Residents rally to allow backyard chickens

By Zitlali Solache

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPTV) — A group of protesters made their voices heard with signs and T-shirts on Sunday in front of Port St. Lucie City Hall.

They are calling for backyard chickens to be allowed in all areas of St. Lucie County. It’s an issue they’ve been advocating for since 2011.

The county allows backyard farms but only in unincorporated areas.

The group said this is an important issue, especially with the rising costs of eggs and recent egg shortages.

“There’s numerous benefits, with the egg shortage being one of them. It’s not something that just happened this year. It’s something that happens every couple years or so,” Whalen said.

Whalen added that although there are some misconceptions about chicken keeping, there are benefits.

“This is just another way that the bird is treated well, is fed well and it just a great overall experience even with the benefits of having an organic compost that is free,” Whalen said.

WPTV recently reached out to the city of Port St. Lucie and a spokesperson said raising chickens was incompatible with the city. Nevertheless, this group disagrees.

“Many cities that are much larger than (Port St. Lucie) allow backyard chickens, so it really shouldn’t be a population issue because even New York City allows chickens in all five boroughs,” Whalen said.

Jocelyn Ribiero was also at Sunday’s rally. Her business, Quail Quest, is finding alternatives for chicken eggs.

WPTV told you about Ribiero and her business a few weeks ago. Her family business sells quail eggs and other products.

“I’m trying to enhance people’s ability to be more self-sustainable, to do what they want to do with their own properties, and if that includes chicken keeping then I’m all for it,” Ribiero said.

The group will also be continuing their protest efforts on March 24 at the same location and hope to bring the issue to the city council.

“Let the people decide,” Whalen said. “If they want it, awesome I’m super happy. “If they don’t, then I understand.”

