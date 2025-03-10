Former juvenile justice guard charged with criminal abuse for breaking two boys’ arms

By Kat Byars, Charity Blanton

Click here for updates on this story

PADUCAH, Kentucky (WPSD) — The McCracken County Sherriff’s Office arrested the Former McCracken Juvenile Justice guard accused of breaking two boys’ arms.

Tyler Lynn is charged with 2nd-degree criminal abuse. He has a cash bond of $1,000.

According to an article published by the Lexington Herald Leader, Tyler Lynn injured the boys when he restrained them by twisting their arms over their heads.

Security video from the facility showed a nurse failed to examine the first boy’s broken arm properly, and she saw no problem with the second boy’s arm. The boys were given ibuprofen after complaining of pain and taken to a local hospital three days later, the article details.

In May, the Justice Department announced a statewide investigation into the conditions at all eight youth detention centers and one youth development center run by the DJJ.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.