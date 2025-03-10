EF-2 tornado slammed Seminole County on Monday morning

By Dacia Johnson

LAKE MARY, Florida (WESH) — Storms dumped rain on Central Florida on Monday morning bringing a slew of tornado warnings to the Orlando area.

A radar-confirmed tornado touched down along Interstate 4 in the Longwood/Lake Mary around 9:30 a.m. Officials said about 3,500 people are without power.

The National Weather Serviced confirmed is was an EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 115 mph.

Just west, trees were down and damage was reported at Sweetwater Clubhouse tennis courts north of Wekiva Springs Road.

Seminole County Fire Rescue confirmed it was helping with damage along the 2100 block of Blue Iris Place.

