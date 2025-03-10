10-year-old with cancer patient has wish of visiting all 50 states

By Mya Constantino

Click here for updates on this story

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — A 10-year-old with cancer is chasing his dream of visiting all 50 states.

Wyatt Drysdale, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021, went through radiation and chemotherapy for over a year. But as soon as the cancer was gone, it returned.

“We were devastated because we were told that there was a really good chance it would never come back and that he could continue his life,” said his mom, Joran Drysdale.

So, Wyatt and his family are making every moment count. So far, Wyatt has adventured to 40 states. When it comes to traveling, he follows one simple rule:

“You have to either sleep there, eat there, or do an activity there,” Wyatt said.

Among all the states he has traveled, his favorite one is Tennessee because his new favorite amusement park, Dollywood, exists there.

“Wyatt loves roller coasters; that’s his favorite thing,” his mom said.

Four years ago, on Halloween night, the Drysdale family discovered Wyatt was getting sick.

“He’d been having bad headaches for a few months. We’ve been at the doctors trying to figure things out,” his mom said.

Then, during a visit at Primary Children’s Hospital, they found a massive brain tumor in the back of his head. That same night, he underwent an emergency surgery.

“He rang the cancer bell to say he was done,” his mom said. “He was good to go for a while and then it came back in May.”

Wyatt, who travels by car and plane to different states with his family, is close to reaching his goal. He has only 10 states left to visit. Wyatt, who loves seafood, said he’s excited to travel to Maine next for their lobster.

The Drysdale family set up a GoFundMe. They’re asking the community for help with making Wyatt’s dream come true. You can also find out where he’s heading to next on Instagram at @wyattourwarrior.

“I will just be happy to say that I’ve been to all 50 states,” Wyatt said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.