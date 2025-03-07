Soldier returns from deployment and surprises children at school

By Wayne Hereford

TUPELO, Mississippi (WTVA) — A soldier returned from a year-long deployment and surprised his children at school in Tupelo.

National Guardsman Maj. Drew Headings just returned from Africa.

He and his wife Hillary Headings surprised their two children on Thursday morning, March 6.

First, they went to Carver Elementary School and surprised their son Crosby Headings.

Finally, they went to the Early Childhood Education Center and surprised their daughter Glory Headings.

Drew Headings said he wasn’t anxious or stressed until he saw his children and then the emotions set in.

His return is not only a great relief to their children but also to his wife.

“It’s like half of your heart’s gone,” Hillary Headings explained. “It doesn’t feel right without him, but we’ve made it through and survived this journey and we’re just happy that it’s over with.”

The Headings are well known in the Tupelo Public School District. Hillary Headings received the Parent of the Year award in December.

