Police find person dead inside burning clothing donation box

GLENS FALLS, New York (WPTZ) — Police in Glens Falls responded to a parking lot on Hudson Avenue early Thursday morning, where a clothing donation box was reportedly on fire. However, further investigation revealed there was a body inside.

Officers on patrol noticed the fire around 2:20 a.m. The Glens Falls Fire Department was dispatched to extinguish it. Once the fire was out, police said they discovered a deceased person inside the clothing bin with “fire related injuries.”

The identity of the person has not been released, but police said there would be an autopsy.

There are several businesses nearby, including Talk of the Town Pizza and The Grateful Den, but police said they do not believe the incident was related to any businesses in the area.

Police did say they received two reported 911 calls on March 5 around 9:30 p.m. The calls came from Hudson Avenue and Broad Street, but it was not immediately clear if those calls were related to the death investigation.

Police said this was likely an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Investigators said they want anyone who was in the area between March 5 at 9:30 p.m. and March 6 at 2:30 a.m. to contact the Glens Falls Police Department at 518-761-3840.

