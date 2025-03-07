Kenner family reunited with missing child after seven years

By Arielle Brumfield

Louisiana (WDSU) — A Kenner family has been reunited with their 14-year-old son, who was found in Colorado after being missing for seven years.

“It’s a happy ending in the fact that the child’s been found, but it’s a lot of work to do with getting familial relationships back with the paternal side of the family,” said Kenner police Chief Keith Conley.

Conley says it is a miracle that Abdul Aziz Khan, who went missing in Georgia seven years ago, is now returned to his family who lives in Kenner.

Conley says it was a custody battle gone bad and claims Khan was in the care of his non-custodial mother, Rabia Khalid Bourgeois, when she kidnapped him.

“She absconded the court’s jurisdiction and fled to Georgia, still had some contact with the court, but when things got a little nitty gritty, she disappeared and absconded from the court’s jurisdiction,” Conley said.

Fast forward seven years later, Bourgeois and her now-husband, Elliot Bourgeois, were caught trespassing a home in the Denver area and were arrested.

Police say Khan was in the car with another child at the time of the arrest.

“She gave a false name; she had to be verified by fingerprints, which is when our warrant hit, and we alerted them that that’s who that was,” Conley said. “I’ve been in contact with the grandfather of the child. They were concerned and never gave up hope. My heart goes out to the paternal side of the family as far as them reuniting with the child and trying to rekindle past relationships.”

The Kenner family is now in Colorado, reuniting with Khan and hoping to rebuild relationships.

“Just be responsible, never use that child as a tool. Never use that child to get back at the other partner, it’s not fair to the child. It could emotionally and mentally scar that child for the rest of their lives,” Conley said.

