Family of toddler allegedly killed by her mother sues state

By Kristen Consillio

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — In a lawsuit filed in First Circuit Court, Leah Schnabel, the grandmother of Sarai Perez-Rivera, said months before her death she called Child Welfare Services to report that her grandchildren had been taken out of school, was dirty and appeared to be losing weight.

“It’s every grandparent’s nightmare that the children are not protected and in a safe place,” said her attorney Mark Gallagher.

That was in February 2024.

Then in March and twice in May, Schnabel said she called social services agency Parents and Children Together with another cry for help.

“So there were certainly a lot of indicators that the family had that there was something very wrong,” Gallagher said.

But despite her pleas, her four grandchildren, all six years and under, were left in her daughter’s home.

Just a month later in June, Sarai was dead. Authorities said Janae Perez and her partner Ashleigh Utley tortured Sarai and her siblings, depriving them of food and water.

“Oh, she’s terribly heartbroken,” Gallagher said. “These are children that she obviously loves a great deal, and that she was trying to help within the capabilities that she had by going to the state and reporting it.”

The attorney said Janae made a counter complaint against her mother who declined comment.

Island News spoke earlier with her sister Tiffany Texeira, who asked not to be on camera.

“We reached out for help. We called CWS and reported a couple times,” Texeira said. “We called PACT a couple times as well. I’m not trying to blame anybody. I just want to know where the ball was dropped and why do things like this keep showing up in the news? Why children are dying every day?”

Sarai’s siblings are now in protective custody.

“We love and miss them a lot,” Texeira said. “We wish they wouldn’t keep them from us and we look forward to the day that we’re reunited with them.”

Parents and Children Together released a statement saying: “As a social services agency dedicated to supporting families in crisis, we remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of keiki across our state. We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.”

The Department of Human Services released the following statement:

The Department of Human Services (DHS) continues to grieve with the community over the loss of this child. DHS cannot comment on pending litigation. The department will respond to any pending litigation in Court with the assistance and representation of the Department of the Attorney General.

Ensuring the safety and well-being of children is at the heart of everything we do. We rely on the community to play a vital role in keeping children safe. If you see or hear something concerning—or even if you just have a feeling that something isn’t right—please don’t hesitate to report it.

Be as descriptive as possible. Trust your instincts and call the CWS hotline or 911 if you believe a child may be at risk of child abuse or neglect. Your call could be the first step in getting a child the help they need.

The CWS hotline is available 24/7 at 808-832-5300 (Oahu) or 1-888-380-3088 (Hawaii Island, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kauai).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.