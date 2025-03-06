Residents prepared for rain and snow in local mountain communities

By Brisa Colón

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) — Slick mountain roads, flowing streams and light snow.

“So this winter, we haven’t seen a whole lot of rain, but we have seen some back-to-back storms, so we are paying a little closer attention whether this is an isolated storm,” Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said.

Oakhurst residents are always prepared for severe weather.

“When we lose power, we have generators and firewood. I have three refrigerators,” Oakhurst resident Holly Ednisten said.

Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies were actively patrolling vulnerable areas Wednesday, like mudslide prone burn scars and creeks that could overflow.

The concern over low elevation snow was another focus point.

“We have reports of snow just outside of Oakhurst, and it is reporting that we could get a couple inches of snow in Oakhurst,” Sheriff Pogue said. “You know, that happens a couple times a year a few times a year, so it’s nothing out of the ordinary, but certainly for the most part the first time this winter.”

So far this winter, Sheriff Pogue’s team has had to conduct several snow rescues.

The Sheriff’s office has a brand new giant SHERP rescue vehicle that hasn’t been used yet but is ready to go when needed.

It’s able to drive through high water, snow and even over large trees.

As higher elevations continue to see snowfall, Caltrans snowplows are driving through Mariposa.

Locals say the recent snowfall is not as much as compared to last year.

“It’s been a slow start, but it’s finally hitting in March now. We’re looking forward to busier March for the snow players,” Dave Leonardo Said.

Chain sales have been slower than usual at the Fish Camp General Store.

Tim and Dave say this drier season is hurting the local economy not just in the winter, but into the warmer months, too.

“We rely on the snow for the waterfalls and everything in the park for good waterfalls. That really attracts the guests in the spring and early summer,” Tim Storsten said.

