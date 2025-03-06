Mother fights to keep son’s murder case from going cold, offers reward for information

By Kelsey Gibbs

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — A mother is tirelessly working to ensure that her son’s murder doesn’t fade into the background, even as the investigation into his death remains open.

Adra Glenn is committed to keeping the case of her 29-year-old son, Joshua Burns, alive, both in the hearts of the community and in the pursuit of justice.

It was on October 27, 2024, when Burns attended a Halloween party in Antioch. Just minutes after his arrival, gunshots rang out. While the party was full of people, Burns was the only person hit. He later died from his injuries, leaving behind a devastated family and a community searching for answers.

Investigators currently believe Burns was not the intended target of the drive-by shooting.

Despite the ongoing homicide investigation, there have been no major developments in identifying those responsible for his death.

Adra Glenn, Joshua’s mother, is doing everything in her power to ensure that her son’s case does not go cold.

“I never expected for my 29-year-old to be laying in the casket,” Glenn said.

Josh was the heartbeat of his family. Glenn says he was free-hearted, a giver, a brother, and a friend.

Although he’s gone, she finds solace in the fact that her son continues to give through his organ donations. In honor of his spirit, Glenn is also creating a foundation that will offer art scholarships and donations to animal shelters, two of Josh’s greatest passions.

“I really wanted him to still live through other people, just like he brought joy to us,” Glenn explained. “This foundation is my way of ensuring his heart lives on, helping others the way he helped us.”

As she seeks closure, Glenn is calling on the community for help. She is asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

No detail is too small, and Glenn encourages people to come forward anonymously if they feel uncomfortable revealing their identity.

In an effort to incentivize the search for answers, a reward of up to $10,000 is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Crime Stoppers has pledged $5,000 toward the reward, and Glenn’s family is raising the remaining amount through a GoFundMecampaign. All funds raised will go toward the reward and the Josh Burns Foundation.

“If they can find it in their hearts to turn themselves in and do the right thing,” Glenn said.

The family is urging anyone who attended the Halloween party in Antioch to come forward, hoping that one small piece of information can bring them closer to finding the person or people responsible for Josh’s senseless death.

