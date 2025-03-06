Man accused of identity theft, making over $150K worth of fraudulent bank transactions

By WBBH News Staff, Muhammad Abdul Qawee

GOLDEN GATE, Florida (WBBH) — A Cape Coral man was arrested for impersonating a Fifth Third Bank customer and making more than $150,000 worth of fraudulent transactions at a bank in Golden Gate.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Eugene Kleyman went to the Fifth Third Bank, located at 3775 Santa Barbara Blvd., on multiple occasions.

CCSO said Kleyman showed a fake driver’s license and posed as an account holder who lived in Georgia.

During one bank visit, employees became suspicious and contacted the account holder. He told them his identity had been stolen, and he didn’t authorize anyone to withdraw funds from his accounts.

According to CCSO, Kleyman contacted the bank about withdrawing more funds on Tuesday, and employees set up a 2 p.m. appointment.

Before Kleyman arrived, the employees notified CCSO and interacted with him until detectives came and took him into custody.

Deputies said Kleyman requested a cup of water while he was detained, and when deputies retrieved the cup, it had a Georgia driver’s license and credit card inside.

The license had Kleyman’s picture on it and the defrauded account holder’s name and personal information. The credit card belonged to the account holder, and they were placed into evidence, according to CCSO.

Kleyman was taken to Collier County Jail and charged with grand theft over $100,000 and identity theft.

