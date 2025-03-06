6 months later, a family says they want justice after infant suffered alleged abuse

By Tessa DiTirro

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WEWS) — A Lake County family is still pleading for answers. They want someone to come forward with new information after they say their infant granddaughter suffered alleged abuse last year.

The alleged abuse is still under investigation by the Willowick Police Department. The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office is also reviewing the case.

This week, folks gathered outside the Lake County Courthouse to bring renewed attention to the case.

“We’re trying to bring some light to this, to the Lake County Prosecutors and the Willowick Detectives to please do something,” said Jeri Kuzma, Kvoriak family friend.

At 16 months old, Jennifer Kvoriak, Makenna’s grandmother, said her infant granddaughter is making progress.

“She’s growing, she’s thriving, and she’s in therapy five days a week,” said Kvoriak.

Born in November 2023, Kvoriak said Makenna weighed only 12 pounds at 6-months-old. Kvoriak said the infant was rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Memorial Day weekend.

Attorney Laura Depledge, representing the family, says someone needs to come forward to give the case more momentum.

“We think somebody out there knows something and that is going to tip the scales so that we can get some justice for Makenna,” said Depledge.

Despite beating the odds, Kvoriak said Makenna is still unable to walk, eat, see, or hold a bottle.

“I want charges filed,” said Kvoriak.

“Jennifer and her family have met with the prosecutors as well. Again, lots of promises, no action,” said Kuzma.

If you know anything about the case, call Detective Greg Spakes at 440-585-1234. You can also contact Carolyn Mulligan at the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office at 440-350-2683.

Supporters of the Kvoriak family have started this GoFundMeto offset high medical costs for Makenna’s treatments.

