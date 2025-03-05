Thieves steal mausoleum doors worth thousands from multiple cemeteries across region

By Beccah Hendrickson

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A rash of thefts at cemeteries across the Delaware Valley is leaving families and workers alike feeling violated.

Police say mausoleum doors, which contain rare metals, have been stolen from cemeteries in Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks, and Montgomery counties over the last month. Each door is worth more than $10,000.

“It was shocking, to say the least,” said Samantha Bromley, the general manager of Montefiore Cemetery in Jenkintown. “They had been taken off the hinges, the glass had been removed out of the window portion and set down.”

Thefts at Montefiore Cemetery happened on February 10. Workers say three sets of mausoleum doors were stolen, likely overnight, and the criminals tried to come back the next week.

“My understanding is that we are not the only cemetery that has suffered this,” she said.

Action News learned the thefts happened at least seven cemeteries across Philadelphia and the suburbs in February, including the following:

Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery in Marple Township

Montefiore Cemetery in Jenkintown

Forest Hills Cemetery in Huntingdon Valley

North Cedar Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia

Mt. Sharon Cemetery in Springfield

Roosevelt Memorial Park in Trevose

Oakland Cemetery in Philadelphia

The doors are “valued at about $15,000 each, so about a $30,000 total just from our cemetery,” said Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff.

They’re also heavy, weighing more than 200 pounds each.

“Theft is always wrong, but stealing from a resting place is particularly disturbing. Over the past couple of months, thieves have preyed on our cemeteries, stealing several bronze doors from mausoleums in the middle of the night,” said a spokesperson for Forest Hills/Shalom Memorial Park and Roosevelt Memorial Park. “When we discovered the thefts, we immediately notified the proper authorities, who indicated to us that this is a common problem for cemeteries. We are working with the families affected to work out a solution, and we encourage anyone with information to contact local authorities.”

“It’s one thing to disturb and steal from someone’s final resting place, but you’re also trampling on the emotions of their loving loved ones,” said Graeff.

As police across several jurisdictions investigate, they believe the crimes are related and those responsible are likely to try to scrap the precious metals.

“We are troubled by the recent theft of large, heavy mausoleum doors at our Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery and Sunset Memorial Park locations. These criminal acts were a violation of the peaceful sanctuaries that so many our community members utilize and rely upon to connect with their deceased loved ones,” said Michele Stone, spokesperson for Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. “We are cooperating fully with the police investigations and encourage anyone with relevant information to immediately share it with the authorities. It is imperative that all community members and visitors respect these spaces of reflection and quiet contemplation.”

Workers are both disturbed and saddened for the families.

“It’s desecration of a grave,” Bromley.

