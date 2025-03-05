Medical Examiner rules e-bike rider’s death as accidental

By Rob King

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man hit and killed while riding an e-bike west of Spokane.

The Medical Examiner says 28-year-old Oliver Smith of Cheney was hit by a pickup truck just after midnight Sunday on White Road near I-90 south of Geiger Boulevard. He died at the scene.

According to the ME, Smith died of multiple blunt force injuries and the death was accidental.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says Smith’s bike did not have proper lighting which made it nearly impossible to see in the dark.

The pickup truck driver that hit Smith is not facing any charges.

