Caught on cam: Runaway tire destroys Cape Coral mailbox

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — Whether it’s a car losing control, trying to mow it down with a lawnmower or hitting it with a vehicle, mailboxes seem to be targets here in Lee County. On Monday, a flying tire took out one in Cape Coral.

“I didn’t figure she would leave a tire out there because she is older and she’s very nice, but I don’t know why there was a tire there,” said Peter Arel, a Cape Coral resident.

Peter Arel and his wife Linda walk around Northeast 33rd Street every day.

“The person that lost the tire, you would think that they would have stopped, I mean, basically, you must have known something happened, but I don’t know, it’s crazy,” said Linda Arel.

A viewer shared a video with Gulf Coast News on capturing the moment that it happened, neighbors believe a car lost its tire, while traveling on Del Prado Blvd. The tire was rolling so fast it destroyed the mailbox.

“Nobody was in the way, I mean, that’s kind of scary. If a tire can fly off and turn around and hit something like that, it could hit somebody, I mean, kids play around here,” said Linda.

Because of the property damage, whoever’s responsible for the tire could face a misdemeanor. Neighbors have already planned to help repair the homeowner’s mailbox on Thursday.

