Albuquerque mother charged after 7-month-old baby death

By Nick Catlin

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) — An Albuquerque mother was taken into custody after a 7-month-old baby was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Police responded to a home on San Pablo Street, where Albuquerque Fire Rescue was trying life-saving measures on the child. This response was on Monday evening, March 3.

The mother, 28-year-old Edith Estrada-Sigala, initially told AFR the child had been dealing with pneumonia for about three weeks and the child was placed down for a nap, according to police. She then said she found the child not breathing and called 911.

Estrada-Sigala told police she was tired from work, but needed to give the baby a bath. This led to her telling police that she fell asleep with the water running in the process of giving the child a bath.

A police search of the home led to several bottles of alcohol being found, including two in the bathroom, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. The mother also said she took her older child to school before returning home with the baby on Monday morning.

Estrada-Sigala admitted to drinking around 10 a.m. after putting the baby down for a nap. They woke up around noon, which led to the mother deciding to give the baby a bath.

Police then said Estrada-Sigala left the child unattended in the bathroom to do laundry. This led to her lying down in the bedroom, which she told police that she had no intention of going to sleep.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.