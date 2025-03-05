10-year-old hailed a hero for saving his sister from burning home

By Lisa Crane

ODENVILLE, Alabama (WVTM) — A family in Odenville is working to recover after losing everything they owned in a house fire over the weekend. But they say the most important thing is they are doing so with every family member alive after their quick-thinking 10-year-old grandson saved his little sister’s life.

There’s very little left of the Smith family of 25 years. They say in mere minutes early Saturday morning they lost it all. There were 11 relatives staying there that night including four children. Ten-year-old Xane Davis was one of them.

“It was really hot and then as soon as we woke up, like 10 seconds later, it got really black in there,” Xane Davis said.

Two of the relatives were in wheelchairs and with the fire blocking their ramped exit, they had to bring them down the front stairs. It was chaotic so they didn’t realize 8-year-old Mia Adams was still inside.

“I didn’t hear Xane wake me up, I was asleep, then I woke up, and then I was just in the hallway because I didn’t know which door to go out,” Adams said. “And I was just in the hallway crying because I didn’t know what to do. Then Xane came back and got me.”

Before anyone could stop him, 10-year-old Xane ran back into the burning home to look for his sister.

“I was screaming to her to come get come get my hand. And then she came and then we went outside,” Davis said.

I asked if he was scared and he shook his head no and added, “Because I wasn’t thinking. I was just thinking about saving my sister.”

Their grandfather, Timothy Smith said, “He’s just all-around good kid. I mean super kid.”

He said Xane’s actions didn’t surprise him at all.

“I think he loves his siblings,” Smith said.

His wife Kathie Smith said, “You know, he makes sure that they’re cared for and played with and kissed on and loved.”

The home and just about everything inside is gone along with three dogs, but they’re thankful their entire family, from the oldest to the youngest, is safe.

“Now I feel like me and her got way more closer to each other. I’m really proud of myself for helping her,” Davis said.

Friends are taking up donations for the family. Anyone who would like to help can take a donation to the Odenville Magistrate’s Office.

