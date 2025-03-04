Winds rip apart RV, overturn others in community

By Trevor Sochocki

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — At least one person was injured and more are without a home in Parker County Tuesday morning after 70 mph winds ripped through an RV and tiny home community off White Settlement Road, north of Aledo.

Three RVs were impacted — two flipped over and one split in half by the storm.

The man who lives in the RV that was split in half was out of town at the time of the storm. The RV was pushed to the side and about 20 to 30 feet away from its original position. Though CBS News Texas learned insurance will help with the cost, there’s still a lot of clean up to do.

“I’m telling you, there was a massive pressure change,” said neighbor Eugene Umstead. “You could feel the air in the camper. It was just different.”

Umstead is one of many residents who came out to survey the damage at the Crosswinds RV and Tiny Home Community.

“I mean, the wind just kept coming and coming and coming, and then it just stopped and then it hit again,” Umstead said. “Easily 70 miles an hour. It was rocking our camper.”

Carol Zebrowski lives in one of the tiny homes. While her home was fine, she saw the RV split in half in the early light of day.

“Total loss,” Zebrowski said. “Anything that you have is just up and gone in a matter of seconds.”

Though there was no confirmed touchdown of a tornado, residents said they felt like there was one.

“I’m telling you, I honestly think it was a tornado,” said Umstead. “I went to an EF-4 and I know what it’s like.”

Parker County Emergency Services Chief Stephen Watson said there were only minor injuries at the park, nothing serious.

As the sun rose on Tuesday morning, neighbors like Umstead began trying to clear debris and help each other out, put life back together.

“That’s how we do it,” Umstead said. “We’re all friends. We’re all family. And it’s a full-time RV park. I love it out here.”

