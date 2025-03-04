Nearly dozen students hospitalized after eating marijuana gummies at middle school

By WABC Digital Staff

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) — Nearly a dozen students at a middle school on Long Island were hospitalized on Monday after taking marijuana gummies.

Suffolk County police were called to William Floyd Middle School just after 10 a.m.

The students, ages 13 and 14, got sick after taking the gummies.

Several of the students were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and one was released into the custody of a parent.

No criminal charges will be filed and any discipline will be handled at the school level.

“We are grateful to our first responders for their quick response, thankful that the students will be treated and hopeful that they will recover quickly,” the William Floyd School District said in a statement.

