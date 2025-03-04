More than 200 child care providers skip work to protest program cuts

By Francis Flisiuk

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — Several child care centers in Maine are closed or only partially open Tuesday so workers can travel to Augusta and protest proposed budget cuts to programs they believe are crucial.

Child care workers and advocates started gathering inside the State House rotunda around 8:30 a.m., some waving signs that read “No Cuts To Child Care.”

At issue is Gov. Janet Mills’ biennial budget proposal, specifically the $30 million dollars worth of cuts from the Child Care Salary Supplement Program, which provides $200-$500 monthly stipends to child care workers based on skill level. Mills has also proposed slashing the Child Care Employment Award, which covered child care tuition for people in the industry.

Both budget cuts will be voted on by the Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday.

Ahead of the vote, child care workers and members of the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children are protesting and sending emails to lawmakers urging them to reconsider.

While Mills argues that tough decisions had to be made to address a steep revenue shortfall, child care workers say the funding is critical to retaining staff and the proposed cuts will ultimately harm the Maine parents and children who rely on their services.

“This will impact over 7,700 child care workers across Maine with an average loss of around $4000 over two years,” said Heather Marden, the co-executive director at the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children. “These cuts would have devastating consequences, forcing educators out of the field and further limiting access to affordable, quality child care for Maine families.”

