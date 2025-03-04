Mammal once considered eradicated from the state colonizing again in Ohio, biologists say

By Emily Sanderson

OHIO (WLWT) — A mammal that was once considered eradicated from the state of Ohio is now colonizing again in the state, biologists say.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said fishers, a mammal related to river otters and weasels, have been spotted in the state over the last few years.

ODNR said that a fisher found in February of 2023 was pregnant, and while the mammal didn’t give birth, results showed signs they are colonizing in the state.

The forest-dwelling carnivorous mammal was once extirpated from Ohio in the mid-1800s, ODNR said.

Since then, the first modern-day sighting was in 2013.

There have been 40 sightings since then across nine counties in northern Ohio.

ODNR said two-thirds of those sightings occurred in the last three years.

According to ODNR, the mammal is moving westward from established populations in Pennsylvania and naturally colonizing Ohio.

Ohio Division of Wildlife says they anticipate natural reproduction in fishers will be confirmed in the coming years or may already be occurring.

The department said they rely on the public to report sightings of growing animal populations. Residents can report sightings on the HuntFish OH mobile app or at wildohio.gov. You can also contact your county wildlife officer to report roadkill fishers.

