Investigation underway after student makes gun threat about school on social media

AMMON (eastidahonews.com) — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a threat from a student at Sandcreek Middle School in Ammon.

A report was made through dispatch Monday evening of a student making threats over social media of bringing a gun to school. Idaho Falls Police officers, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Bonneville School District 93 staff identified a Sandcreek Middle School student as the source of the threat.

Deputies were able to locate the student and parents at their residence late Monday and an investigation is in progress.

The student involved will not be attending school Tuesday and at this time, there is no information indicating a further threat or issue that hasn’t been addressed. Sandcreek Middle School will operate on a normal schedule today and extra resources from the Sheriff’s Office will be appropriately on hand.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and SDistrict 93 personnel wish to thank those who quickly reported the incident so early intervention could take place. Threats to schools are taken seriously, with district staff and deputies working together utilizing guidelines from the National Threat Assessment Center to determine risk to students and appropriate action for continued safety.

An important piece of that process is when parents and students report rumors, behavior, and suspicious activity in a timely manner.

