Grandfather kills granddaughter, deputies say

By WFTX Digital Team

Click here for updates on this story

PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida (WFTX) — A grandfather killed his granddaughter after an argument, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened early March 1, just before 3:30 a.m. Deputies said the grandfather, Jose Mogro, 67, called and reported the shooting himself.

Within minutes, deputies arrived to the Port Charlotte home on McDill Drive. They found Mogro, his wife, and his granddaughter Maria Rangel, who deputies say he shot and killed.

Morgo was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

“It seems very straight forward,” said Pamella Seay, criminal justice professor and attorney at Florida Gulf Coast University.

The suspect said he had welcomed his granddaughter, Rangel, into his home about three weeks ago to help her get back on track. He claimed she suffered mental health challenges and had been verbally aggressive. Mogro also claimed her behavior had escalated recently.

“They knew the person and they knew of her behavior,” Seay said.

Mogro said on Feb. 28, around 2 p.m., the victim left in an Uber to go somewhere. She then returned around 2 a.m. in the morning on March 1, making loud noises and slamming doors. Mogro said he told his granddaughter to be quiet, but she did not listen. Around 20 minutes later, documents claim, there was more loud banging, and the grandfather felt unsafe. He armed himself with a gun, unlocked the bedroom door, and opened it.

“I don’t see it self defense or stand your ground would be an appropriate defense at this point,” Seay said.

Mogro said the victim then stepped toward him, though not in a fighting stance. That’s when he then fired his gun into her chest.

“Did they mean to kill her? No. Did they mean to scare her off and used a gun in doing so? Yes they did. And that’s the definition of battery,” Seay said. “You commit bodily harm against a person with a deadly person.”

Morgo later told deputies he used the gun “as a tool to deter” Rangel.

Mogro is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

“After reading the affidavit from the officer, it did not appear that it rose to that level and that a charge of aggravated battery was a better charge,” Seay said. “With manslaughter, you don’t necessarily mean to do that. You don’t necessarily mean to have had someone die as a result.”

Morgo was in court on Sunday morning and bonded out. He’s expected to be back in court in April.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.