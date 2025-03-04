Farmers say they’re worried about federal funding freezes

By Marissa Tansino

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — New Hampshire farmers say they are preparing for a road of uncertainty because of some of the steps already taken by the Trump administration.

During a roundtable discussion Monday, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen heard from farmers who say they’re already feeling the impacts from some of the federal program cuts, funding freezes and tariffs.

“These short-term flareups are one thing, but this long-term bleed of the system that helps new people get into farming, transition to the next generation, do those things that aren’t necessarily directly related to the bottom line, but improve the long-term sustainability of your farm, this is just the beginning,” said Roger Noonan, of the New England Farmers Union. “We’re only five weeks in, so we’ve got a long way to go.”

Shaheen said that while Congress needs to get on the same page, she encouraged farmers to get in touch with legislators on the state level, as well.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.