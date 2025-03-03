Woman found with stab wounds to face during welfare check, deputies say

By Kelly Doty

Click here for updates on this story

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A woman was charged after another woman was found with stab wounds on her face.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to the Stop N Go convenience store along Sweeten Creek Road on Friday, Feb. 28, for a welfare check.

Deputies said responding officers found a woman suffering from stab wounds to her face.

Taranthea Carson was identified as the suspect and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious bodily injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Further details, including what led to the incident or a possible motive, were not provided. However, Capt. Elliot Summey with the sheriff’s office said it was an “isolated incident with no threat to the community.”

Carson is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.