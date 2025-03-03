Visit Lake Charles Team Raises the Bar in Travel Leadership and Destination Marketing

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 3, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Lake Charles might be known for its glittering casinos, mouth-watering Cajun cuisine, and lively festivals, but it’s also home to a trio of tourism professionals shaking up Louisiana tourism. Visit Lake Charles’ own Aubrey Caldwell, Madison Yates, and Kristen Shiver have leveled up their expertise through the prestigious Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) and by earning Certified Travel Specialist (CTS) certifications. These achievements mark milestones in their careers and spell good news for travelers – especially Houstonians looking for an enhanced getaway just down I-10.

Climbing the Tourism Leadership Ladder The year-long Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy challenges tourism pros to sharpen leadership skills and learn from industry veterans. As recent LTLA graduates, Caldwell and Shiver gained fresh insights into community engagement and destination marketing. Completing this academy is like earning a gold star in travel leadership, and these team members passed with flying colors – bringing back ideas to make Lake Charles even more welcoming for visitors.

Certified to Delight Travelers Not stopping at one accolade, the Visit Lake Charles team also earned the Certified Travel Specialist (CTS) credential – a program that turns tourism staff into bona fide travel gurus. Through intensive training with the Louisiana Travel Association, Madison Yates honed customer service savvy and deepened her knowledge of Louisiana tourism. Now Yates and Caldwell are officially certified travel specialists, ready to answer any visitor question – like “Where’s the best place for boiled crawfish?” This extra education means that when you chat with Visit Lake Charles staff, you’re dealing with folks who’ve aced a crash course in hospitality (and have the credentials to prove it).

From Houston to Lake Charles: Why It Matters Lake Charles’ downtown skyline, a familiar sight for Houston travelers, promises plenty of fun across the border. So, what do these achievements mean for Houston travelers? In short, an even better experience on your next trip to Lake Charles. Our Gulf Coast neighbor is barely a two-hour drive from Houston, making it a favorite travel destination for quick getaways. Now those weekend trips are backed by an even more dynamic tourism team. Whether you’re planning a casino adventure, a run along the Creole Nature Trail, or a Cajun food crawl, the Visit Lake Charles crew has you covered – ensuring your experience is as smooth as a zydeco groove. Ultimately, the dedication of these tourism pros benefits both Lake Charles and its guests. Their journey through travel leadership programs shows a commitment to making Lake Charles the best it can be for visitors from Houston and beyond. Houston Style Magazine readers, here’s to Aubrey, Madison, and Kristen – three friendly faces leveling up Lake Charles’ hospitality game. Next time you cruise east on I-10 for some Louisiana fun, know that a well-trained team is ready to welcome you with open arms and insider tips to make your visit unforgettable. Laissez les bons temps rouler! For more information on Visit Lake Charles and things to see and do in Louisiana’s Playground, log on to visitlakecharles.org

