One-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a hot tub

By abc15.com staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX (KNXV) — A one-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a hot tub at a home in north Phoenix Sunday morning.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Greenway Parkway just after 11:30 a.m. for a reported drowning.

When firefighters arrived, they learned the boy had been pulled from a hot tub, and a bystander was performing CPR.

The baby has been taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It’s not known how long the boy was in the hot tub.

Phoenix police are now investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.