Apartment complex declared a public nuisance, DA says

By Ricky Sayer

Click here for updates on this story

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The Palisades Plaza apartment complex in Rankin has been declared a public nuisance, according to Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala’s office.

The same individuals who own this building also own the Mon View Heights complex in West Mifflin, which was also declared a public nuisance.

Walking around the property, anyone could come across several rat traps.

“My apartment is infested with roaches,” said Kataya Thompson, who raised her children, and still lives, at the property. “My refrigerator has a big hole in it, in the back of it, because mice dug a hole in it.”

She said the property was fine to live in until four years ago.

“It’s just been hectic and crazy,” Thompson said. “It used to be clean up here, [but] now it’s just dirty. Maintenance [is] not doing the job, [they are] arguing with the management.”

She says it should have been declared a public nuisance years ago.

According to the criminal complaint, residents face leaking sewage, broken windows and screens, electrical hazards, and mold.

“They just need to shut it down, and move us all out,” Thompson said. “Honestly, I don’t think there’s no coming back from what’s going on in the walls, the foundation.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development inspected the property in December, and it received a score of 0 out of 100.

They cited “life threatening deficiencies” at the property, including broken fire doors, damaged emergency exit signs, exposed electrical conductors, and missing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

“We call, complain, [and] nothing’s being done,” Thompson said.

That is, until now. She hopes the owners are imprisoned and face fines.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.