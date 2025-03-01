Multiple dogs shocked by metal strip outside apartments

By Marissa Sulek

Click here for updates on this story

RIVER NORTH, Illinois (WBBM) — People who live at a River North high rise said dozens of dogs are getting electrically shocked just by entering or exiting the building, suffering severe injuries.

For Wendy, Jenna, Roo, and Boone, their owners want what’s best for their dogs, but one hazard outside the Wolf Point East and Wolf Point West apartments off Orleans Street has them feeling helpless.

“Dogs are getting electrocuted walking into the building,” Alison Owczarski said.

She and Patrick Howard said, over the last couple months, when dogs walk across a metal strip at the entrance, they get shocked.

“Wendy personally has been shocked three times,” Owczarski said.

Nicole Johnson and Michelle Frisch said their dogs also have been shocked while walking outside the Wolf Point high rises.

“She [Jenna} went to the bathroom, and was screaming like I’d never heard her scream before,” Nicole Johnson said.

“I heard her [Roo] shriek, and then I looked back and he was splayed out,” Frisch said.

Residents at Wolf Point East and Wolf Point West said metal strips run around the outside of the building. When mixed with stray voltage, snow, and salt, it’s shocking dogs.

“Unfortunately, dogs in the area have passed away,” Owczarski said.

Tenants hoping for solution from Wolf Point management

Just this month, a dog died in River North when they walked over an electrified manhole cover at Ontario and Dearborn. There were three other reported incidents of dogs being shocked across the city.

Wolf Point dog owners said they sent emails to management at Hines.

In a statement, Hine said, “Immediately upon becoming aware of the situation, we disconnected the power at the main entrance to ensure the safety of residents and pets. Our team is actively investigating the issue and will be resolving it over the next couple of days. The well-being of our community is our top priority.”

“When they do finally fix it, will we be able to believe them is the hardest part about it,” Howard said.

Dog owners said they want warning signs put up while management gets to the bottom of the issue.

“Now she is just terrified of walking around this area,” Owczarski said of her dog.

Dog owners also said their pets are apprehensive to go outside, and they have noticed a major difference in their behavior.

“I took her to the vet, and getting electrocuted can have long-term or delayed reactions in dogs, and damage their internal organs,”

The Chicago Department of Transportation said these incidents from stray voltage are rare, and advised dog owners to make sure their pets urinate away from light poles and avoid contact with metal surfaces – especially in winter when melting snow and salt can increase conductivity. Dogs can also wear rubber booties.

If your pet does experience an electrical shock, call 911 immediately.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.