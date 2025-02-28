New documents outline how Oklahoma horse thieves were caught, arrested

By Jason Burger

JONES, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Court documents highlight how thieves got away with stealing four horses in December in Jones, Oklahoma.

The suspected thieves cut a hole in a fence and took the animals from a property off of Westminster Road.

Combined, court documents say the animals are worth about $120,000.

More than two months after the crime, a second suspect has been named and charged.

Kenneth Colston and Kaleb Wilson face charges for larceny of domestic animals and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The documents say that on Dec. 15, 2024, the animal owner contacted the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, telling them four horses had been stolen, and a section of his fence had been cut.

The police report notes a security camera on the land was tampered with and went offline.

The documents say a special ranger with the association was commissioned by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and tracked down Colston, who admitted he cut the fence.

That same ranger also interviewed Wilson, who admitted he helped Colston lead the horses down the road to a property about 1.5 miles away from the original ranch.

One of those horses was traded at an auction in Spencer, but all four were returned to their owner shortly after.

Under Oklahoma law, the punishment for stealing horses is three to 10 years in jail or a fine that is equal to triple the value of the animals, but not more than $500,000.

