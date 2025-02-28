Barricaded person found dead in hotel room after standoff with police

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A standoff in Asheville on Thursday ended when officers with the Asheville Police Department (APD) discovered a person dead after they barricaded themselves in a hotel room.

Asheville police responded to a report of a barricaded subject at the 100 block of Hendersonville Road at 7:49 a.m. on Thursday, an APD spokesperson confirmed. Police said the individual was distraught over a domestic dispute and had barricaded themselves inside the hotel room.

Authorities were informed that the subject was possibly armed, prompting a heavy law enforcement presence on the scene including a SWAT team, the spokesperson said.

Officers were able to enter the hotel room at 3:06 p.m. The subject was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, APD confirmed.

The identity of the individual involved has not been released.

No additional details are available at this time.

