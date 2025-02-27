UPS employees charged with stealing more than $269K in T-Mobile devices

By Vanessa Laurent

Click here for updates on this story

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — Authorities have charged four men in connection with a theft ring involving stolen T-Mobile packages from UPS shipments in Palm Beach County.

Sheldon Brown, Samuel Drummond, Giffton White and Christopher Palmer allegedly conspired to divert and sell stolen electronics. The investigation, which tracked packages using GPS devices, linked the suspects to multiple incidents of grand theft, fraud and racketeering.

Surveillance and communication records were crucial in uncovering the scheme.

One suspect, Drummond, has not been arrested yet.

The suspects have been charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, grand theft over $100,000, organized scheme to defraud over $50,000, dealing in stolen property and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The total documented loss to T-Mobile as of Feb. 25, 2025, stands at $269,035.80.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.