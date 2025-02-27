Student arrested, accused of attacking classmate with scissors

By Veronica Haynes, Sharman Sacchetti

SOUTHBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A 19-year-old student is facing assault charges after he allegedly wounded another student with a pair of scissors during class, according to Southbridge, Massachusetts, police.

Police responded to Southbridge Academy, located at 25 Cole Ave., Wednesday morning for a report that a student was stabbed by another student.

Police said Scott Gomes was making disruptive and threatening statements in class and, at some point, began arguing with another student. A teacher positioned herself between the two arguing students, police said.

Gomes then picked up a pair of scissors and threw them at the other student, hitting him in the leg, police said. Gomes then ran out of the classroom.

The 17-year-old victim had a severe puncture wound to the upper thigh, which required medical treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Gomes was arrested nearby. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and with threat of dangerous items or hijack causing serious disruption of a school.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Dudley District Court.

Southbridge Academy describes itself as a therapeutic day school that offers individualized learning for students who have not made progress in traditional settings.

“While this was an isolated event, the severity and potential consequences of such actions are extremely disturbing. Such acts of reckless violence have no place in our society and never in our schools,” Southbridge Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey A. Villar said in a letter to the school community.

