Stolen Frenchie reunites with owner following abduction; 2 charged with grand theft

WEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — A French bulldog stolen from a home in Cutler Bay was reunited with his owner, thanks to the help of good Samaritans.

Adriana Lay said the kidnapping of her dog occurred in her home, located along the 8000 block of Southwest 185th Terrace, Monday afternoon.

Surveillance video from the night of the abduction shows a blue Chevy Malibu parking near Lay’s home. Her dogs, Pixie and Carboncito, slipped out of her home while a relative was loading her car.

Two men inside the Malibu appeared to spot the canines and quickly turned the car around.

“The only reason they did that is to stop here and pick up the dogs,” said Lay.

After realizing one of her dogs was gone, Lay checked her surveillance video and saw the two men in her driveway playing with and holding the dogs.

They ended up leaving Pixie behind, instead abducting Carboncito, Lay’s 7-year-old French bulldog.

According to Lay, Carboncito has special medical needs as well as problems with his urinary tract. She said that without his medication, he could have died.

Lay posted the secuirty footage on social media. Then she called 7News.

7News aired the story of Carboncito’s theft on Tuesday. Lay shared her surveillance video and begged for her dog’s safe return.

“He’s used to a family, he’s old. Please don’t do this, please bring him home,” she said.

An hour after 7News’ report aired, Lay received a call from the police station/

“To tell me, ‘I have good news, we found the dog,’” said Lay.

Investigators told her someone recognized the men from the video and tipped off police. Detectives were then able to track down the suspects and Carboncito.

“I am a woman of faith,” said Adriana Lay. “So, I did have faith. There was something inside of me that was telling me, ‘You are going to get him back, and he’s going to appear.’ This could not have happened without Channel 7’s involvement. I am very grateful to everybody who had to do with this.”

Lay said Carboncito was in great shape.

“It’s really a miracle,” she said.

Detectives located and detained two suspects, identified as 22-year-old Franklyn Martinez and 21-year-old Yancarlos Carrion. Both face charges of grand theft and received bonds of $2,500 each.

Carrion bonded out of jail on Wednesday afternoon and told 7News that he and his friend were trying to return the dog.

“What were the plans for this little dog?” asked the reporter.

“We have receipts of us trying to get it to a vet, trying to track the chip on it,” said Carrion.

“Why would you go onto somebody’s property, though, and grab the dog?” said the reporter.

Martinez has also paid his bond, as both men await their day in court.

