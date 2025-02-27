Recently released felon arrested for kidnapping

By Zac Carlisle

CARROLLTON, Alabama (WTVA) — A felon recently released from prison is accused of holding a woman against her will in Pickens County.

Law enforcement arrested Billy Vail, 41, of Ethelsville, on Monday, Feb. 24 on multiple charges, including kidnapping.

The alleged crime happened the same day at a house on Liberty Road, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The woman claimed she tried to leave the house for several days but Vail threatened to kill her, her family and law enforcement officers.

It’s unclear if the two already knew each other before the incident.

Vail got out of prison on Dec. 24 and wore an ankle monitor at the time of his latest arrest, the sheriff’s office announced.

He served less than six years of a 20-year prison sentence for escape.

