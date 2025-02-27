Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Recently released felon arrested for kidnapping

<i>Pickens County Sheriff's Office/WTVA via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A felon recently released from prison is accused of holding a woman against her will in Pickens County.
Arif, Merieme
Pickens County Sheriff's Office/WTVA via CNN Newsource
A felon recently released from prison is accused of holding a woman against her will in Pickens County.
By
Published 11:27 am

By Zac Carlisle

Click here for updates on this story

    CARROLLTON, Alabama (WTVA) — A felon recently released from prison is accused of holding a woman against her will in Pickens County.

Law enforcement arrested Billy Vail, 41, of Ethelsville, on Monday, Feb. 24 on multiple charges, including kidnapping.

The alleged crime happened the same day at a house on Liberty Road, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The woman claimed she tried to leave the house for several days but Vail threatened to kill her, her family and law enforcement officers.

It’s unclear if the two already knew each other before the incident.

Vail got out of prison on Dec. 24 and wore an ankle monitor at the time of his latest arrest, the sheriff’s office announced.

He served less than six years of a 20-year prison sentence for escape.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content