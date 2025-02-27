New documents shine light on leg lamp battle

By Victoria Anderson

CHICKASHA, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Newly leaked legal documents are shining a light on the city of Chickasha’s battle to keep a leg up on Warner Bros.

KOCO 5 spoke with city officials about their fight to keep the iconic lamp from A Christmas Story as part of the town’s story.

It’s a leg, but it’s also copyright infringement according to Warner Bros. Studios, but for the town of Chickasha, it’s a shining light for both visitors and locals.

“Wow,” said David Schirf, a local.

It was love at first light for Schirf, a sentiment shared by many in the town of Chickasha.

Well, except for a few with a Scrooge spirit.

“She just hates the leg lamp, just hates it. Hates everything about it,” said Jim Cowman, with the Chickasha Community Foundation.

Cowman said it all started with a couple of complaints, eventually reaching Warner Bros. Studios.

“It says cease and desist and, uh, tear it down,” Cowman said.

The letter, sent back in August, was the first time that the city had ever heard from the company.

“We have a trademark attorney that said we did it the right way and so far, we haven’t heard another thing from Warner Bros. since we explained how we did it,” Cowman said.

The leg stands on university property, making it a free-to-visit art piece, but with major impacts on tourism.

“It’s all traced back to that silly leg lamp; it’s had a serious impact on Chickasha,” Cowman said.

Cowman said the city hasn’t heard from the company since but hopes to rebuild their fragile relationship.

“We’d love for them to come shoot a movie in Chickasha. What a great spot that would be for a Christmas movie and involving the leg lamp,” Cowman said.

