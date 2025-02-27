Federal budget cuts hit South Florida’s national parks

By Chelsea Jones

South Florida (WFOR) — Federal budget cuts are taking a toll on South Florida’s national parks, resulting in staff reductions and raising concerns about the visitor experience.

The cuts come as President Donald Trump pushes to shrink the size of the federal government.

Everglades National Park, a major draw for tourists and nature lovers, has already laid off at least 12 employees.

Other parks in the region, including Big Cypress National Preserve and Biscayne National Park, have also seen staff reductions.

“We’ve got to make sure that we have a voice when it comes to the national parks,” said Steve Tarbell, a visitor to the Everglades.

Impact on visitors and wildlife

The Association of National Park Rangers warns that budget cuts could lead to longer wait times, reduced park hours, and fewer educational programs. Essential custodial work, such as trash pickup and restroom maintenance, may also be affected.

At Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge, north of Tampa, staffing cuts are already creating challenges. The refuge lost a quarter of its staff, including two employees responsible for visitor safety and manatee rescues.

“That’s two of eight people who make sure that visitors who see the manatees are safe and also help rescue manatees when they’re injured,” said Noah Greenwald, Endangered Species Director for the Center for Biological Diversity.

Greenwald fears these reductions will have long-term consequences.

“I think we’re going to see species head toward extinction. We’re going to see our parks not get the care that they need. We’re going to see people put in dangerous situations,” he said.

National Park Service response

Despite the staffing reductions, the National Park Service (NPS) said it is working to mitigate the effects.

In a statement, NPS said it is hiring seasonal workers and exploring new ways to maintain operations.

“The National Park Service is hiring seasonal workers to continue enhancing the visitor experience as we embrace new opportunities for optimization and innovation in workforce management,” the statement read.

However, for many visitors, the concern remains.

“I think there are other ways our country can be spending its money—like keeping our parks going and the staff, too,” said Deb Farrington, a visitor from Minnesota.

With fewer resources and fewer staff, the future of South Florida’s national parks remains uncertain.

