Family seeks release of Maryland man imprisoned in Russia amid effort to get his son back

By Barry Simms

SYKESVILLE, Maryland (WBAL) — How far would you go to get your young son back?

Daniel Schneider, 36, of Sykesville, successfully fought to get his name on the birth certificate of his now-5-year-old son, Dorian, in a custody battle that seems to have started immediately after the boy’s birth, Schneider’s family said.

As the custody case moved forward in a Baltimore County courtroom, the mother, Svetlana Bunina, left the United States and took Dorian with her to Russia. She continued participating in the case via video.

“He was devastated,” Schneider’s mother, Mary Schneider, told 11 News Investigates.

The court in the Maryland case eventually did order joint custody, but by that time, it was too late. The mother and child had already left.

Described by his family as a doting father, Daniel Schneider traveled to Russia with the hope of establishing his parental rights there.

“I did tell him, ‘It seems very, very risky. There is the potential for you to end up in prison, detained in Russia,'” Daniel Schneider’s brother, Gabe Schneider, told 11 News Investigates.

Daniel Schneider’s family said he decided to make a desperate move out of frustration.

His family said Daniel Schneider got permission to take his son to a zoo. The mother required that he surrender his passport, so he did. During the outing, he tried to cross the border into Poland, a NATO country, hoping to explain his situation, but got lost. He called Bunina, his family and border patrol.

“He voluntarily surrendered, just trying to say, ‘I give up. I’m worried about Dorian. Somebody come get us.’ They were in a woodsy area,” Mary Schneider told 11 News Investigates.

“Worry is the biggest emotion. I’m worried about Dan, his safety and his health. I’m worried about Dorian,” Gabe Schneider told 11 News Investigates.

Daniel Schneider ended up in prison in July 2023, serving a six-year sentence after a judge convicted him on charges of attempted illegal border crossing and kidnapping. According to documents obtained by 11 News Investigates, he recently appealed in both Russian and English, but the appeal was denied.

Mary Schneider has been in touch with federal authorities, trying to gain her son’s release.

When 11 News Investigates contacted the U.S. State Department, a representative said, “We have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens abroad. We are aware of reports of a U.S. citizen detained in Russia. When a U.S. citizen is arrested abroad, the department monitors the case closely and works to provide consular assistance. At this time, we have no further comment.”

Nicholas Schneider told 11 News Investigates if he could talk to his brother, he would tell him, “I really, really miss you. Hope we get you back.”

“We can talk about what’s legal, what’s not legal, but you need to know the reason. I mean, my son is not a criminal,” Mary Schneider told 11 News Investigates.

The family is relying on an attorney overseas and bracing for another reality.

“I don’t think Daniel’s ever going to give up trying to have access to his son,” Mary Schneider told 11 News Investigates.

The family worries that Dorian, who has become a significant part of the family’s life, could remain in Russia. Daniel Schneider has another appeal pending in a Russian court.

