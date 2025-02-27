‘Everybody loves puppies, and they aren’t any different’: Inmates help train dogs

By Julia Miller

DEKALB COUNTY, Alabama (WAAY) — Finding a permanent home can be a challenge for some dogs, but one North Alabama animal shelter has a unique solution—teaming up with inmates to help train and socialize them.

The “Fur-ever Project” kicked off this week, bringing dogs from the DeKalb Animal Shelter to the sheriff’s office. The goal? To have inmates train them in basic obedience and socialization, making them more adoptable. And so far, it’s not just the dogs benefiting—the inmates are, too.

Chief General Administrator of DeKalb County Jail, Ranger Wright, said, “Everybody loves puppies, and they aren’t any different when it comes to that.”

Three-month-old Bella has done more than learn new tricks—she’s stolen the hearts of inmates at the DeKalb County Jail.

“Frankly, they’ve asked if they can skip going back to their actual pod at night so that they can stay with the dog and sleep with the dog,” said Wright.

The “Fur-ever Project” gives inmates a chance to teach dogs like Bella basic commands—like sit, shake, and lay down. But the bigger goal is to prepare them for a future in a loving home.

“Giving them, one, the obedience training of sit, stay, things of that nature makes it a little easier walking down the street. But the socialization aspect of it should cut down on the risk of them getting out, getting into fights with other dogs or possibly other people,” said Wright.

But this program isn’t just about training dogs—Wright says it’s also about giving inmates a sense of purpose.

“It gives them something to do, it breaks the monotony, it helps them feel like they actually have a job that they truly love and enjoy. You’ll have people fighting because, ‘Hey, it’s my turn to bring the dog outside.’”

Wright believes the program will continue to grow, helping more dogs find homes while giving inmates a chance to learn new skills.

