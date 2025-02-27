Crews encounter challenges with relocating natural gas line in Cañon City

By Scott Harrison

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) — Crews hope that the third time is a charm for relocating a natural gas line that’s been unsuccessful on at least two previous attempts.

The project by Atmos Energy and Miller Pipeline started late last year on three blocks at the east end of East Main Street, near the Raynolds Avenue intersection — and along the US 50 corridor.

Leo Evans, the city’s public works director, explains the issues surrounding the project.

“The first time, they hit a water main,” he said. “The second time, they had too many bends in it, I guess, and they couldn’t pull the line through. You’re trying to drill an eight-inch steel line 20 feet underground to make it turn, and come back. When you try to pull it, it wouldn’t pull through and it broke.”

Evans said that crews are trying to move the gas line under a Union Pacific Railroad crossing and a future city stormwater channel.

Evans said that he’d hoped the project would be finished by the end of the month, but sections of pipe are still staged on the street and construction equipment remains on the site.

The project is happening along an area that is partly residential, industrial and commercial; residents are allowed access to and from their homes but others have to detour around the area, or cut through parking lots to reach their destinations.

Several signs are posted to inform customers that businesses in the area are open; however, the manager of a Conoco gas station and convenience store said her sales have decreased 25% since the project began in early December.

“They have tried to (relocate) that gas line four times,” said manager Kayla Green. “We were originally told it was supposed to be one week. It’s still out there blocking two of our three entrances. The last word I got is that they’re trying to get permission from the railroad to bore either a new hole, or a bigger hole, or something”

She added that she believes the project will affect her business next year, as well.

“Last winter, they had us shut down for the same project,” she recalled. “On April 15, they turn our ditch water back on. Farmers can’t go without that water. So, they’ll have to shut us down next year, too. It will be three straight winters for us.”

