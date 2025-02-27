Car dealership donates electric vehicle to woman who found slur on oil change sticker

By Duke Carter

Click here for updates on this story

INWOOD, New York (WISN) — The woman who found a racist slur on an oil change sticker after visiting an Oak Creek dealership is getting a new car for free.

“We were definitely shocked. We couldn’t believe such behavior,” said Ramzey Rizk, with Family Nissan.

Rizk wanted to help when he heard Makayla Starks’ story.

“We’re Family Nissan. It doesn’t matter if the customers in Wisconsin or in New York, it’s still family. She drives it Nissan, how can we help? And somebody suggested an electric car,” Rizk said.

Starks is getting an electric vehicle, a Nissan Leaf, for free.

The reason for donating an electric vehicle is because Starks wouldn’t have to get any more oil changes.

“She doesn’t ever have to look up and see an oil change sticker,” Rizk said.

Starks bought her SUV from the Kunes Buick in Oak Creek in October.

She went in for a free oil change in January.

After the appointment, Starks said, she got calls from the dealership, claiming they left a tool in her car that needed to be removed in an attempt to retrieve a sticker with a racial slur left behind in the vehicle.

WISN 12 News spoke with Starks earlier this month.

“When I saw the sticker with the racial slur, I cried. I just felt very heartbroken,” Starks said. “I would like to see them take full accountability for not only this incident but subsequent attempts made to cover this up.”

A dealership 13 hours away was hoping to put a smile on Starks’ face.

“We saw an opening that something that we could possibly help, and we took it. No different than somebody on the street with a flat tire and us pulling over to help them,” Rizk said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.