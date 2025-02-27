Appeal denied for Rankin County “Goon Squad” member

By Justin Claas

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — A federal court denied an appeal from the highest-ranking member of the Rankin County “goon squad.”

Brett McAlplin is serving more than 27 years in prison for his role in the torture of two black men last year.

The fifth circuit court dismissed his appeal on January 31, McAlpin has asked the court to rehear his case.

Documents filed in August in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals show McAlplin does not want to withdraw his guilty plea but wants his sentence vacated as his lawyers argue his sentencing was unjustly harsh for the role he played in the torture of Eddie Parker and Michael Jenkins.

“McAlpin’s personal responsibility was for nonviolent actions — phone calls and statements — or inaction before and after the home invasion,” his attorneys argue in the appeal. “Although Brett failed to stop things he saw and knew were wrong, he did not order, initiate, or partake in violent abuse of the two victims.”

McAlpin’s lawyers say while he did plead guilty and waived his right to an appeal, the government did not hold up its end of the bargain.

This is the second time McAlpin has contested his sentence. His previous attorney filed an appeal in April.

