A stroke survivor’s story: From struggling to stand to walking daughter down the aisle

By Mary O’Connell

BRANDON, Florida (WFTS) — On Feb. 23, 2024, Manny Vera wasn’t feeling right.

“When I looked in the mirror, I saw my face, and I knew exactly what was going on,” he said.

Vera had a stroke and got treatment at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. In the back of his mind: his daughter’s wedding that summer.

“I wondered if I would even live through this,” said Vera.

“He was having trouble speaking, having trouble standing up,” said Heather Burk, Vera’s physical therapist. “We ask for patient-centered goals on the first day, so I asked him what would you like to be able to do when you leave here?”

Vera’s answer was this.

“I wanted to get there, and I wanted to be able to dance with my daughter,” he said. “Not only the traditional dance but also the Merengue that we’d always done even when she was little.”

“So I said okay. I said let’s go,” said Burk.

The rehabilitation process was hard work.

“The very first day, we go in, I got the belt on, she makes me get up, turns on the music. I said is she crazy? She’s a little skinny. I’m big. Is she going to be able to help me? And she started making me dance,” said Vera. “They made me see it as real, that I could get there, motivated me to keep going.”

That motivation paid off. Vera walked his daughter down the aisle and danced just like he’d hoped.

“They put on the music, and we started having to dance. My heart was pumping. The tears were coming down. I was actually doing it, and enjoying it and having fun with her, and then she got everybody to join in,” said Vera. “It still seems like a dream.”

On Wednesday, a year later, Vera reunited with the team that helped him get back on his feet.

“If it wasn’t for their quick action and their motivation and care of me, I don’t think I would’ve made it, but I’m here because of them,” said Vera.

