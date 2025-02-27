108-year-old woman honored for strength, perseverance



By Joan Murray

TAMARAC, Florida (WFOR) — A 108-year-old woman was celebrated in Tamarac on Wednesday as part of Women’s History Month.

Nesta Leeloo was honored for her strength, optimism and perseverance.

Despite her age, Leeloo still dances every chance she gets, plays the piano, sews and shows no signs of slowing down.

“I feel the same as I did when I was 20—no aches, no pain,” Leeloo said with a smile.

A life spanning generations

Born in Jamaica as one of 12 children, Leeloo later moved to the United States, where she raised six children of her own.

Most of them were by her side for the celebration, reflecting on what has kept their mother thriving for over a century.

When asked about the secret to her longevity, Leeloo offered a simple answer, “I don’t know. I’ve led a good, clean life. No smoking or drinking, at least not until I was an adult.”

Her children credit her long life to different factors.

One believes a childhood diet of fresh food in Jamaica played a role, while another points to her “good heart and tough head.” Her son added, “It’s a miracle. I hope I live that long!”

Still going strong

Even after more than a century of life, Leeloo still finds joy in the little things, dancing, family and as she proudly declares, “I love to clean my kitchen!”

With her boundless energy and infectious spirit, she continues to inspire those around her, proving that age is just a number.

