Rooster sanctuary in Colorado warns about impact as people turn to backyard chickens for eggs

By Gabriela Vidal

Colorado (KCNC) — As egg prices continue to rise in Colorado and across the country, some people have decided to raise their own chickens and produce their own egg supply. One animal sanctuary is offering a warning to those who take on such a responsibility.

Amid the sounds of roosters crowing at the Rooster Sanctuary at Danzig’s Roost in Bennett, is a different kind of noise that’s been popping off as of late.

“The same call, over and over and over and over again,” said Jewel Johnson.

She says they have been getting calls and emails from people who have been breeding backyard chickens in the wake of egg prices going up.

“We can’t keep up,” she said.

Johnson says while people may purchase chicks with the intention of using them to raise eggs, sometimes 20% to 50% of them will turn out to be roosters depending on the type of chicken which can cause problems for sanctuaries like hers.

“Feed stores sell chicks that are sexed and chicks that are unsexed,” said Johnson.

It usually takes about four months for people to realize their chicks are male, aka roosters because that is around the time they start to crow. However, many municipalities in the state do not allow people to keep roosters in their homes, which presents a challenge as to where these animals can go.

“Most of us sanctuaries are completely full,” said Johnson.

Even if they do receive females, Johnson argues the process of raising them for eggs at home can be expensive.

“You got to get the starter. You’ve got to get the heat lamps. You have all that stuff,” she said. “You’ve got to figure out where to keep them. Then, you have to move them outside, and outside you’ve got to have a chicken coop that’s going to be good for them.”

While they’re bred to lay a lot of eggs, hens will eventually stop producing and eventually need a lot of medical care.

“I would try an alternative, I would remove yourself completely from the system and try making some different plant-based meals without eggs,” she said.

Johnson worries as more people turn to raising backyard chickens and places like hers cannot take more roosters in, birds like these could continue to be at risk.

“When there’s an overpopulation of any kind of pet, the answer comes down to euthanasia, and I think that price is way higher than a carton of eggs,” said Johnson.

