New bodycam video shows arrests of 4 suspects in FedEx robbery

By Todd Kazakiewich

HARVARD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — New body camera video shows the end of a police chase and arrest of four suspects in the robbery of a FedEx driver in Harvard, Massachusetts.

The suspects were arrested last month after the pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence, Rhode Island. The suspects jumped out of the car, ran down an embankment, crossed some railroad tracks, and were eventually caught.

The men are accused in the armed robbery of a FedEx driver who was delivering a package on Stow Road in Harvard.

Video from last month shows the FedEx driver delivering a package when two men jump out of a car and grab the box. The driver was not hurt.

Harvard police said the alleged thieves waited hours to pull off the brazen heist.

One day later, Providence and Rhode Island State Police were alerted to a white sedan speeding on I-95.

The chase ended with a crash and one suspect was arrested along the highway. Police say the three others took off but were captured a short time later.

The suspects, Anderson Torres Cepin, 24, Jason Vargas Gomez, 25, Reily Liriano Elena, 23, and Henry Batista Mackensy, 22, are New York residents and were arraigned and released on bail.

