Maryland inmate killed in Anne Arundel County jail

By JT Moodee Lockman

Maryland (WJZ) — An inmate in a Maryland jail was killed on Feb. 21, prompting an investigation by Maryland State Police.

Officials said 61-year-old Michael Griffin was serving time at the Jessup Correctional Institute in Anne Arundel County. He was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Police said they were contacted by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS). A medical examiner ruled Griffin’s death a homicide.

Another inmate has been identified as a suspect in the murder but has not yet been charged, according to officials.

Previous inmate murders

In November 2024, a state prison inmate in Allegany County was murdered in his cell.

The facility had previously been under fire after another inmate was found dead in his cell in 2019 and after the state settled a lawsuit over two officers who were accused of brutalizing an inmate at the facility in 2012.

In December, a Harford County man received two life sentences without the possibility of parole after he killed a man with an axe, and while in jail in Baltimore, murdered his cellmate.

Gordon Staron’s 34-year-old cellmate was disabled and was facing minor charges, raising questions about why he was being housed with Staron.

Body-worn cameras in Maryland jails

In mid-February, the DPSCS announced the launch of a pilot program in which correctional officers would wear body cameras during their shifts.

The program will start at five prisons by the end of March. The intent is to increase transparency and safety within state facilities.

“By documenting interactions in real-time, these cameras serve as an essential safeguard, fostering accountability and trust in the correctional system,” DPSCS said.

According to DPSCS, the body-worn cameras should expedite investigative processes. Studies also show the use of body-worn cameras can reduce assaults on staff members, complaints about excessive force and inmate grievances.

