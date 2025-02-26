Intoxicated, armed man arrested at elementary school

By Muhammad Abdul Qawee

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — Raymond Perez, 39, was passed out behind the wheel at the parent pickup line at Orangewood Elementary School on Monday afternoon.

Fort Myers police say that the school resource officer notified patrol, and they had to break a window in order to gain access to the adult due to the smell of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI. Officers also noticed that there was a firearm in Perez’s vehicle.

Gulf Coast News asked the Lee County School District about how it handled the situation. The principal of the elementary school, Dwayne Blazina, sent out an email to parents:

“Good morning, Orangewood Elementary Families,

“This message is to inform you about an incident that occurred yesterday ‘Monday’ afternoon during parent pick-up. Law enforcement responded to a situation involving an adult in one of the vehicles. The situation was handled swiftly and safely, with no impact on the safety of our students or staff.

“We understand that some families may have witnessed the presence of law enforcement and may feel concerned. Please be assured that at no point were students in danger, and our staff followed all safety protocols to ensure a secure environment.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we are grateful for the swift response from the Fort Myers Police Department and our School Resource Officer.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out.

It’s unclear what caused Perez to show up to the school while intoxicated. Perez is facing several charges, including possession of a weapon on school property, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

