Hundreds mourn women found dead in Belize hotel, family pushing for answers

REVERE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A vigil was held at a community mosque in Revere for the three young women who were found dead in Belize.

Hundreds of people came out to the AICP Massachusetts to pay their respects to the families of 23-year-old Kaoutar Naqqad, 24-year-old Imane Mallah, and 26-year-old Wafae El-Arar.

Friends say a celebration trip after Wafae’s birthday turned into a horrible tragedy when the three lifelong friends were found dead inside their hotel resort room in Belize.

“I was just with them last week,” the victims’ friend Destiny Borges-Kelley said through tears. “Monday I was with Wafae shopping for the trip, and she was showing me what she was buying and getting her nails done. She would not stop talking about it.”

Police say no sign of injury

Police in Belize say the young women were seen going into their room at Royal Kahal Beach Resort Thursday night, but staff could not reach them on Friday.

By Saturday morning, a worker used a master key to enter the room and found all three friends unconscious. Police say there were signs they could have overdosed but haven’t confirmed how they died. Investigators said an autopsy and toxicology report will be done on the victims.

“The bodies exhibited no signs of injuries,” said Belize Police Commissioner Chester Williams. “Police also saw inside the room what appeared to be vomiting beside each female.”

“We’re getting stonewalled”

But family and even Revere City Councilor Ira Novoselsky say they are skeptical of what authorities in Belize are saying. The councilor was neighbors with Wafae and for her family’s sake, they’re pushing for answers.

“They were going into the medical field, why would they even think of doing something like this?” said Novoselsky. “We’re getting stonewalled. Belize people are just saying their side of the story but I’m sure there’s more to it and I know we can’t wait until the kids come home.”

Until the victims come home, a heartbroken community will be honoring them.

“They all were growing in life they had plans, they were doing good job wise they just wouldn’t do the stuff the people said they were doing,” said Borges-Kelley.

The U.S. Department of State sent WBZ a statement saying they are closely monitoring this case, adding they have, “no greater priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas.”

