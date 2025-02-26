By Dean Fioresi

Click here for updates on this story

CORONA (KCAL, KCBS) — Local News Corona veterinarian finds 44 foreign items inside stomach of Bernese Mountain Dog during surgery losangeles By Dean Fioresi

Updated on: February 25, 2025 / 11:38 PM PST / KCAL News

A Corona veterinarian was stunned to find a Bernese Mountain Dog’s stomach stuffed with dozens of foreign objects during an operation on Monday.

The surgery, on 7-month-old Luna, was performed after her owners said “she was vomiting and had a firm, distended abdomen,” according to an Instagram post from the Corona Animal Emergency Center.

While inspecting Luna’s stomach the surgeon, referred to as Dr. Jenny, found a jaw-dropping 44 items that were not supposed to be there. Included in that sprawling list were:

24 socks, a small onesie, a hair scrunchie, two hair ties, a shoe insert, and 15 “miscellaneous cloth pieces.” The center shared a series of X-rays that showed the litany of foreign items in Luna’s stomach.

Doctors performed both a gastrotomy, taking out the objects, and a enterotomy, removing a onesie that had caused an intestinal obstruction.

“Against all odds, Luna pulled through and is now wagging her tail again!” the post said.

The center used the bizarre incident as a chance to remind people to trust their instincts if they notice their beloved pets aren’t acting normally.

“Don’t wait — act fast and contact your vet. Prevention is key, but we’re here for emergencies 24/7,” they said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.